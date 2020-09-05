Kane Michael Haponek was a bright golden light who entered our lives on July 9, 2000. His beautiful young soul was called from this earth on August 30, 2020. Kane was beloved by his parents, his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was known for his curly red and golden hair, his bright blue eyes and his big beautiful smile.Kane lived most of his life in Lorain and Amherst. He graduated from Marion L. Steele High School in 2018. Kane was well known by his family and friends for his sense of humor, his kind and loving heart, sweet disposition and a readiness and willingness to help. Kane could often be found at the home of one of his grandparents helping with a variety of chores. He enjoyed working with his hands and was very proud of the computer that he and his Uncle Chris built. He was currently living in Highland Heights and was employed at Norman Noble Inc. as a machinist. Kane grew up on the music of Bob Marley and his favorite song as a child was “Buffalo Soldier”. His love of fishing began at age 3 when he would go fishing at every opportunity with his Papa Ray. From an early age he enjoyed cooking with his Grandma Pam and he often helped his Grandma Pat and St. John’s Altar & Rosary Society making pirogies and volunteering at other functions at the church. He learned to play bocce at an early age from his great uncle Enzo. He enjoyed going shopping and out to eat with his mom and family and going to family reunions in various Southern states. He went on family vacations with his dad to Niagara Falls, Canada, and went with them to visit every large zoo in Ohio. He loved traveling out West and to Arizona with his paternal grandparents. On one trip he went fishing with his Papa Ken in Yellowstone National Park. His favorite place to visit was Tucson where he visited with relatives of his grandmother. While visiting with both of his extended families, he especially enjoyed “hanging out” with his numerous cousins. He loved playing with his cats Barrett & Stimpy, who are now in the care of his family. Kane is survived by his mother, Kathleen Konowal Walker (Adam Krisby), Shaker Heights; his father James Haponek (Melissa Sherrard), Amherst; maternal grandmother, Pamela Gintonio , Lorain; maternal grandfather, Raymond Konowal, Lorain; paternal grandparents, Eugene K. and Patricia Haponek, Lorain; younger brothers: Wiley, Chase and Elliot, Shaker Heights; and younger sisters: Olivia and Lillian Haponek, Amherst; Uncle Christopher Konowal, Elyria; Aunt and Uncle Kenneth and Mary Haponek, Dayton; cousins: Dante and Ezra Haponek, Dayton; and numerous other cousins and relatives in Florida, Texas, Nebraska, Arizona, Kentucky and Wyoming.Kane was preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, John and MaryAnn Gintonio; paternal great grandparents, Eugene S. and Mildred Haponek; and uncles: Jim Gintonio and Glen Haponek and great uncle and aunt, Enzo and Mary (Mae) Gintonio.A private visitation was held on Thursday, September 3 at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, South Lorain. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, September 4 at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Lorain with Rev. Father John C. Retar, Pastor, officiating. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Funeral services were handled by Richard Reidy Funeral Home, Lorain. The family is very appreciative of the outpouring of love and prayers from family and friends.His family suggests memorial contributions to St. Frances Endowment Fund, 2143 Homewood Dr, Lorain, OH 44055 or Friendship Animal Protective League of Lorain County, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd, Elyria, OH 44035 For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com
.