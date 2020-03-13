|
Karen A. Mike (nee Morrison), passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was greeted in heaven by her beloved parents, Elvis L. Morrison and Jacquelynn P. Morrison. Karen was born on July 9, 1963 in Huntsville, Alabama. She loved the Lord and her parents and honored them. Karen loved and took pride in being a devoted mom and grandma. She was always there for anyone who needed her. She was bold, brave, and strong. She was never afraid to tell you what you needed to hear, not what you wanted to hear. Karen loved to laugh so hard tears would run down her legs. She loved to dance and always loved a song with a good beat. Karen always pushed family and friends to be their best. She never took no for an answer. She is loved and will be missed by all that knew her. Karen is survived by her two daughters, Sadie (Michael) Mike and Stacey (nee Mike) (Tim) Squires, both of Lorain; grandchildren, Ava and Jaxon (Torres), both of Lorain; two sisters, Sandra (Mike) Durst, of Lorain, and Lynn (Richard) Smith, of Rocky River; and her brother, Roland Morrison, of Lorain. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Days Inn of Elyria, 1825 Lorain Blvd., Elyria, in the Regency Room from 2 to 5 p.m. Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 15, 2020