Karen Ann Lippe (St. Peter), 77, of Oglesby, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 24, 2019. Karen was born on November 26, 1941 to Lyle and Hazel St. Peter in Amherst, Ohio. She graduated from South Amherst High School in 1959. Karen served three years in the U.S. Navy, where she met her husband, Herbert A. Lippe, at the Naval Security Station in Washington, DC. They were married on May 26, 1962 at St. John United Church of Christ in South Amherst, Ohio. Karen and Herbert lived in many states while serving in the Navy and ultimately settled in Vermilion, Ohio, where they raised their family. They moved to Oglesby, Texas in 1988.Karen helped her husband with his appliance business in Crawford until 1993. She also worked for Westview Manor in McGregor and in the school cafeterias of McGregor, Gatesville, and Crawford public schools. Karen enjoyed being with her family, watching birds, crocheting, and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed fellowship with the church members and the quilting group at St. Johns. She dedicated her life to her husband and her boys, always putting their needs before her own. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Herbert A. Lippe; and her parents, Lyle and Hazel St. Peter. She is survived by her sons, Gregory Lippe, and wife, Nina (Robinson, TX), Tracy Lippe, and wife, Shari (Beach City, TX), Kary Lippe, and wife, Tanya (Grapevine, TX); her sisters, Kathleen Michaels (Elyria, OH), Kristy Guild and husband, William (Wakeman, OH); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on July 6, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, Gatesville, Texas, officiated by Dr. Christopher Richmann. A graveside service will immediately follow. Memorial gifts may be made to your local VA hospital, St. John Lutheran Church, or local Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 2, 2019