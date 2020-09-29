1/1
Karen (Fitch) Chawansky
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Chawansky (nee Fitch) passed away on September 26, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus following a short illness. She was born on August 26, 1946, in Lorain to Keith Fitch and Louise (nee Boughton) Moran and attended St. Cyril and Methodius school, Whittier and Admiral King High School graduating in 1964. Over the years she had been employed in various fields working for the Lorain Journal, TN Molas, Lorain National Bank, Higbees and the Hobby Center at the Midway Mall and the McDonalds store on Route 611. Karen also took in many foster children over the years. She had enjoyed doing crafts, ceramics, flower arranging, candy making and baking. She was a member of the First Families of Lorain County with the Lorain County Genealogical Society. She had also been involved with the Red Hats. Karen is survived by her brother, Kirk (Lynette) Fitch; and sister, Barb (Wayne) Marshall, both of Lorain; a granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith Fitch and Louise Moran; son, Daniel Brian Zelina; sisters, Laurie Moran and Tracey Cooksey; stepfather, Bill Moran; maternal grandparents, Herbert and Helen Boughton; and paternal grandparents, Theodore and Catherine Fitch. The family suggest contributions be made in memory of Karen to the Second Harvest Food Bank or the American Heart Association. Private family funeral services were conducted under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved