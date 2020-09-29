Karen Chawansky (nee Fitch) passed away on September 26, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus following a short illness. She was born on August 26, 1946, in Lorain to Keith Fitch and Louise (nee Boughton) Moran and attended St. Cyril and Methodius school, Whittier and Admiral King High School graduating in 1964. Over the years she had been employed in various fields working for the Lorain Journal, TN Molas, Lorain National Bank, Higbees and the Hobby Center at the Midway Mall and the McDonalds store on Route 611. Karen also took in many foster children over the years. She had enjoyed doing crafts, ceramics, flower arranging, candy making and baking. She was a member of the First Families of Lorain County with the Lorain County Genealogical Society. She had also been involved with the Red Hats. Karen is survived by her brother, Kirk (Lynette) Fitch; and sister, Barb (Wayne) Marshall, both of Lorain; a granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith Fitch and Louise Moran; son, Daniel Brian Zelina; sisters, Laurie Moran and Tracey Cooksey; stepfather, Bill Moran; maternal grandparents, Herbert and Helen Boughton; and paternal grandparents, Theodore and Catherine Fitch. The family suggest contributions be made in memory of Karen to the Second Harvest Food Bank or the American Heart Association
. Private family funeral services were conducted under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com
