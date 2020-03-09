Home

Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Karen Faye Polansky


1943 - 2020
Karen Faye Polansky Obituary
Karen Faye Polansky (nee Jones), 76, of Vermilion, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mercy Regional Health Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was born June 12, 1943 in Mt. Pleasant, PA. She had been a Vermilion resident for the past 37 years, moving from Lorain, where she grew up. Karen graduated in 1961 from Lorain High School. She worked at Sands Lounge in Lorain, Chez Francois Restaurant, Salvatore's Ristorante Italiano and Dairy Stop, before retiring to take care of her husband, the love of her life, Gilbert. Karen loved sports, especially the Cleveland Indians, Browns, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. While working Chez Francois Restaurant she had the opportunity to meet numerous of her favorite sports figures. She is survived by her stepchildren, Kim Polansky, Jayson (Millie) Polansky, Braden (Michele) Polansky; grandchildren, Jayson Jr., Kyle, Sydney, and Zen Polansky; brother, Gary (Kristine) Jones; daughter-in-law, Ginny Jones; very close and beloved friend, Nancy Pena; extended grandchildren, Daryl (Leigh-Anne) Pena, Cheryl Pena, Caryl Anne (Eric) Sanders; great-grandchildren, Hayleigh and Ella Pena, David and Allyson Sanders; as well as many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert P. Polansky, who passed away on May 24, 2018; son, Lee Jones; parents, William and Anna Fay (nee Seighman) Jones; sister, Joyce May; and brother, Bill Jones. A celebration of life and memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South St., Vermilion, OH 44089. The family suggests memorial contributions to in her name. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 10, 2020
