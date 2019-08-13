|
|
Karen Linden (nee Ward), age 63, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at New Life Hospice in Lorain, following many lengthy illnesses. Born March 3, 1956, to James and Gloria (nee Garcia) Ward, Karen spent most of her life in Lorain, where she attended Lake Avenue Baptist Church. She spent a short time in Florida with her daughter, where she attended First Baptist Church of Winter Garden. In addition to attending church, Karen enjoyed her TV shows such as the Golden Girls, playing games and she loved to bowl. She is survived by her husband, Casper Linden Sr.; sons, Casper (Kelly) Linden Jr. and Charles Robert (Lisa) Linden; daughter, Gloria Linden; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Corbin, Cheyenne, Leandra, Jocelynn and Delilah; fur-grandchildren, Snickers and Bailey; brothers, Steve Ward, Barney Ward and Kenneth Ward; and sisters, Bambi Hunter, Chrystal Ward, Marie Longbrake and Naomi Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Gloria (nee Garcia) Ward. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, where funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 14, 2019