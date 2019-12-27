|
Karen Renee Koker Swiers, 56 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Mercy Regional Allen Hospital following a sudden illness. She was born August 30, 1963 in Elyria where she was raised. Karen graduated from Elyria West High School. She had made her home in Amherst for over 20 years. Karen was employed as a CSR-service representative at Express Seed/Green Circle Growers for three years. She was previously employed as the manager at the former Value City Store for 15 years and the West Roofing Company for over 20 years as the Human Resource manager. She will be remembered as a caring and loving person that had a heart in helping others. Her hobbies included baking, crafting and gardening. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas and the time she spent with her family. Karen was a member and active volunteer at the Amherst Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1442. Karen will be missed by her loving husband of 13 years, Ronald Swiers, her mother, Dorothy Koker (nee: Hovey), both of Amherst; her "babies," her Australian Shepherdsm Gus and Elsa; her siblingsm Mark Koker (Donna) of Vermilion, Charlene Knowls (David) of Henrietta Township, Victoria Koker of Amherst and Marla Rowe of Florida; as well as many treasured nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Peter Koker in 1997. A time of reception will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Amherst Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1442, 1161 Milan Avenue, Amherst, Ohio 44001. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Karen Swiers family and has made available for the community's convenience an online register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 29, 2019