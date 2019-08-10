|
Karen Ward, 61, of Camden Twp., passed away on August 9, 2019 at Allen Mercy Hospital in Oberlin. She was born on January 26, 1958, in Oberlin, and has lived there her entire life. She worked as a Home Health Aide. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Willard "Woody" Ward; her children: Ronald Podlich, of Sheffield, Jeannie (James) Roose, of Elyria, Katie (John) Predmore, of New London, Krysti Ward, of Camden Twp.; nine granddaughters; one grandson; a great-granddaughter; a brother, Ronald "Skippy" (Rita) Leach, of New London; a sister, Sandra Ritchie, of Winterhaven, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Doris (Harmon) Leach Sr.; and three brothers: Tom, Rick, and Eddie.Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of services at 12:00 noon at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman. Burial will follow at Camden Cemetery.Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.comMemorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 11, 2019