Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morman Funeral Home
16 Cooper Street
Wakeman, OH 44889
888-634-4834
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Ward Obituary
Karen Ward, 61, of Camden Twp., passed away on August 9, 2019 at Allen Mercy Hospital in Oberlin. She was born on January 26, 1958, in Oberlin, and has lived there her entire life. She worked as a Home Health Aide. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Willard "Woody" Ward; her children: Ronald Podlich, of Sheffield, Jeannie (James) Roose, of Elyria, Katie (John) Predmore, of New London, Krysti Ward, of Camden Twp.; nine granddaughters; one grandson; a great-granddaughter; a brother, Ronald "Skippy" (Rita) Leach, of New London; a sister, Sandra Ritchie, of Winterhaven, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Doris (Harmon) Leach Sr.; and three brothers: Tom, Rick, and Eddie.Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of services at 12:00 noon at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman. Burial will follow at Camden Cemetery.Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.comMemorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now