|
|
Karolyn (Kelly) Kaplansky, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home on November 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born Karolyn Eve Laskin on December 7, 1927 in Shaker Heights, Ohio, she attended and graduated from The Ohio State University. Kelly was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority at Ohio State, where she met and married her life partner, Philip Kaplansky, her husband of 44 years. They settled in Lorain, Ohio, where they raised their family. In 2010, she relocated to Atlanta, Georgia to be closer to her children. Kelly was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother with a deep and abiding commitment to her friends, family, and community. She was a member and significant contributor to the Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue in Lorain. She served on the Board of Trustees after the death of her husband in 1993 and was a regular volunteer for many activities. Kelly also possessed a distinctly creative spirit; she was very artistic and quite accomplished in her creative endeavors. Her artistic pursuits included sculpture, enameling, and the fine arts in her youth and blossomed to beautiful needlework, furniture refinishing, and antiquing. She would frequently gift her artwork to others and her children remember with great fondness the many excursions which their mother would take them along on to barn sales, flea markets, and estate sales throughout northern Ohio. She was a voracious reader and through her example and introduction, her children share her love of books. Kelly was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; and their daughter, Karen. She is survived by her daughter, Jan Beaves; daughter, Susan (Lee) Cooper; son, Paul (Karen) Kaplansky; and granddaughters, Katie Cooper and Shira Kaplansky. Her family will cherish their memories of her as well as the examples and lessons she set for them. She will be missed. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Salem Cemetery Chapel, 1459 North Ridge Road, Sheffield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue, 1715 Meister Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 4, 2019