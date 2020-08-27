1/1
Katherine A. (Tisler) Hance
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine A. Hance (née Tisler), 65, of Lorain, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at her home. She was born May 15, 1955, in Lorain, and had been a lifelong Lorain area resident. Kathy graduated from Lorain High School in 1973. She enjoyed being with her family, traveling, her computer, and loved her dogs. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Joseph Hance; son, Michael (Amity) Radcliff; grandchildren, Michael Radcliff Jr., Corey Radcliff, Samara Radcliff, and Morgan Radcliff; brother, John Tisler; sister, Patricia Kovacs; brothers, David (Melanie) Tisler and James Tisler; and sister, Christine Garfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vince and Ella Mae Tisler (née Hicks). Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 555 N Ridge Rd., Lorain. The Rev. John Retar, pastor of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, will preside. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved