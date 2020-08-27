Katherine A. Hance (née Tisler), 65, of Lorain, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at her home. She was born May 15, 1955, in Lorain, and had been a lifelong Lorain area resident. Kathy graduated from Lorain High School in 1973. She enjoyed being with her family, traveling, her computer, and loved her dogs. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Joseph Hance; son, Michael (Amity) Radcliff; grandchildren, Michael Radcliff Jr., Corey Radcliff, Samara Radcliff, and Morgan Radcliff; brother, John Tisler; sister, Patricia Kovacs; brothers, David (Melanie) Tisler and James Tisler; and sister, Christine Garfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vince and Ella Mae Tisler (née Hicks). Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 555 N Ridge Rd., Lorain. The Rev. John Retar, pastor of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, will preside. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
