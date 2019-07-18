Home

Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Katherine Lynne "Katie" Mitchell


1985 - 2019
Katherine Lynne "Katie" Mitchell Obituary
Katherine "Katie" Lynne Mitchell, age 34, resident of North Royalton, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Katie was born February 25, 1985. Katie resided at home for her first 30 years before moving to Alpha 2, where she had made her home.
Katie was a loving, kind, caring young lady who brought smiles to many. She always strived to be the best she could be. Her innocence brought strength to many.
Survivors include her mother, Lark Mitchell Hayslip (Lamont), of Amherst Twp.; and her father, Robert A. Mitchell (deceased); her brother, William Mitchell (Kara), of Bellevue; and aunt to Marcus and Annabelle Mitchell.
Friends may call Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 6:00 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst OH 44001.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Wanake Camp & Retreat Center, 9436 Manchester Ave., S.W. Beach City, Ohio 44608.
Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 19, 2019
