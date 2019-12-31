|
Kathleen "Kathy" Ann (nee Barnicle) Dobos, age 70, of Avon, unexpectedly passed away on December 30, 2019. Kathy was born in Lorain, Ohio, on June 30, 1949, to Daniel and Elizabeth (Fulgenzi) Barnicle. To know Kathy was to know Dan and Betty, her parents who undoubtedly were among the very best. A proud member of Admiral King High School’s Class of 1967, Kathy was actively engaged in concert band and choir, marching band, Y-Teens, Future Teachers of America, and the speech and debate team. Kathy had a love for her school and remained involved with her classmates hosting reunions and alumni celebrations. Kathy married David "Dave" Dobos on August 2, 1969. David caught her eye and was the love of her life. Their wedding reception was the first to be held at St. Peters Church Hall in Lorain and hosted over 600 guests. Their 50-year marriage was an inspiration to many and demonstrated true selflessness. At Bowling Green State University, Kathy studied English literature and education. Her college roommates were a sisterhood of sorts and to this day, the BG girls find themselves connected. Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District was home to Kathy’s first classroom and David also became her coworker within the school system. They were a well-known husband and wife duo. Kathy cherished being a mom and thus she took time away from the classroom to teach her most important lessons to her daughters, Kristina and Kara. Kathy returned to teaching at Amherst Steele High School where she dedicated herself to all learners. There, her colleagues became an extension of her family. Her classroom was dynamic, structured, and left her students with a deep respect for her. She brought classics such as Romeo and Juliet and To Kill a Mockingbird to life as her classroom was often a stage and her students the actors. The connections she made with students went beyond the curriculum and thus her students continued to correspond with her through their post-graduation years. “Mrs. Dobos” was truly loved. Whether Kathy was involved in St. Joseph Church (Amherst) Renewal Group, pursuing her Master’s in Education Administration, or being a cheerleading advisor, those who encountered her, authentically fell in love and found her a trusted friend were plentiful. Wealthy in relatives, Kathy was the oldest cousin of the Barnicles. Her wisdom and guidance were felt by multiple generations. Of the Fulgenzi cousins, Kathy was a peer among peers and loved intensely. She was an aunt and godmother who treated all as though they were her own. There wasn’t anything Kathy wouldn’t do for “familia.” Kathy’s greatest roles were that of daughter, mother, aunt, cousin, godmother, and most assuredly – grandmother. She took on a mother-like role with her nieces and nephews, who each share stories on how she made them feel special and loved throughout their lives. Her four granddaughters were “her everything.” Katherine, Alexandra, Gianna, and Olivia brought her tremendous joy and felt her love daily. She welcomed them into her kitchen as chefs in training, learning all the family recipes and traditions. Although she was half Irish, most think of Kathy as lover of all things Italian and no one ever left her home without being well-fed as she was an iconic hostess. Her menus were plentiful. Dave and Kathy traveled the world together. Although they faced health concerns and adversity throughout their lives, they were committed to one another in their marriage. To watch them was almost comedic; fiercely protective and passionate for one another. Most would be so lucky to share their story. They built a family legacy their daughters and granddaughters will be sure to carry with them into the future. Kathy is survived by her husband, David Dobos; her children, Kristina (James) Buller and Kara (Robert) Falkowski; granddaughters, Katherine and Alexandra Buller and Gianna and Olivia Falkowski; brother, Daniel (Lori) Barnicle; sister-in-law, Dia Dobos; brother-in-law, Donald (Connie) Dobos; brother-in-law, Jerome Petrykowski; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Elizabeth Barnicle; her in-laws, Julius and Margaret Dobos; her daughter, Gianna Marie Dobos; sister-in-laws, Carmel Dobos and Darlene Petrykowski. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Peter’s Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. and will be presided by Father Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the family will be utilized to provide a scholarship to the Avon Local School District, the school system where Kathy’s grandchildren attend.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 1, 2020