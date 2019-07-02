|
Kathleen I. Hoying (nee Kilbane), 84, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Echelon of Medina after a brief illness. She was born August 28, 1934, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 45 years, moving from North Olmstead. Kathleen graduated from Notre Dame College and received her Masters Degree from Ashland University. She taught 8th grade Reading and English at Sailorway Middle School in Vermilion for 20 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion, Notre Dame Alumni, St. Joseph Academy Alumni, Ritter Library Book Club, and a former trustee at Ritter Public Library. Kathleen enjoyed visiting with friends and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Randall) Furnas, of Chagrin Falls and Mary Kay (Michael) McHugh, of Medina; son, Michael (Patti) Hoying, of Medina; 10 grandchildren, Hannah, Sean, Brian, Michael, Marrissa, Alyssa, David, Grace, Callie, and Francis; great-grandson, Brayden; sisters, Patricia Ungar, of Catawba Island; and her brother, Brian Kilbane of Charlottesville, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Hoying, in 2012; parents, Thomas and Helen (Stanton) Kilbane; brother, Thomas Kilbane; and his sisters, Noreen Mineo and Mary Ellen Murphy. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH. Private inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, OH.Kay was larger than life and this world could simply not hold her any longer, so we tried. She will be remembered for her stories, Irish whit, and wisdom. The way she loved by listening and by example, often through her hand written letters. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Vermilion Education Foundation, P.O. Box 556, Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 3, 2019