Kathleen L. â€œKathyâ€� Shepherd
Kathleen L. “Kathy” Shepherd (nee Brown), 74, of Elyria Township, died Friday October 2, 2020 at her home after a short illness.She was born December 4, 1945 in Oberlin and had been a lifelong area residentKathy graduated from Lorain High School and worked as a Switchboard Operator at Sears in Lorain and Elyria. While working at Sears, she met Fred Shepherd who worked in the heating and cooling department. Fred was the love of Kathy’s life and they soon married.Kathy was known for decorating her home for all holidays and seasons. She enjoyed sending greeting cards to her family and friends and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Elyria Township.She is survived by her children: Mark Shepherd (Jackie) of Elyria, Fred J. Shepherd Jr of Elyria, Elaine Brown (Jim) of Oberlin, Laurie Marciniak (Greg) of Lorain and Teri Thomas (Tony) of Elyria; 21 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; brother, John E. “Jack” Brown (Joan) of Lorain; sisters: Linda Schweinberg (Paul) of Amherst, Laurie Steiner of South Amherst and Jeanne Haid (Dan) of Lorain and two nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Fred J. Shepherd Sr in 2014; son, Mike Shepherd in 2016; parents, Jack C. & Jeanne E. Brown (nee McCray); an infant brother; nephews, Jack E. Brown and David R. Brown and brother-in-law, Bruce Steiner in 2019.Private family funeral services will be held with burial in St Mary Cemetery in Elyria. The Rev. John Retar, pastor of St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, will preside.Memorial contributions can be made to St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 41925 N Ridge Rd, Elyria, OH. 44035.Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net



Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
