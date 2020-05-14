Kathleen M. Oldman, 72, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Rocky River Healthcare of Westpark in Cleveland, OH. Kathleen was born in Lorain, OH on September 20, 1947, to her loving parents, John Sands Sr. and Marie (nee Czarney). She is survived by her sister, Lydia, and Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents. Private Christian burial services were held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Fr. John C. Retar presided. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services.