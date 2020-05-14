Kathleen Marie Sands-Oldman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen M. Oldman, 72, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Rocky River Healthcare of Westpark in Cleveland, OH. Kathleen was born in Lorain, OH on September 20, 1947, to her loving parents, John Sands Sr. and Marie (nee Czarney). She is survived by her sister, Lydia, and Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents. Private Christian burial services were held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Fr. John C. Retar presided. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved