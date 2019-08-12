Home

Kathleen Smith (nee Carrender), 62, of Lorain, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Lake Pointe Health Center after a short illness. She was born September 21, 1956, in Amherst, and had been a Lorain resident for the past 34 years, moving from Amherst and Vermilion. Kathleen loved animals, gardening, and especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gregory Smith, of Lorain; son, Clint Smith, of Sheffield Lake; daughter, Deanna (Dan) Spreng, of Sheffield Village; brother, Charles Carrender, of Salem, VA; and her sisters, Teresa Rowe, of Vermilion and Sharon Carrender, of Huron. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Alice (nee New) Carrender. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Mark Jones will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
