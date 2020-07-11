1/1
Kathleen L. (Brown) Yonkings
Kathleen L. Yonkings (nee Brown), 74, of Vermilion, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home after a sudden illness.She was born October 11, 1945 in Connellsville, PA and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 16 years moving from Amherst.Kathleen graduated from Vermilion High School and worked in the cafeteria at Oak Hills Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.She enjoyed taking walks and listening to music, especially old rock and roll.She is survived by her son, Donald (Connie) Yonkings of Beulaville, NC; grandchildren, Andrew, Dustin, and Jacqueline; great grandchildren; Mason and Bentley; and her sister, Ellen Wierzbicki of Cumberland, MD.She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Eleanor R (nee Bower) Brown.Private inurnment will take place at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon.The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Mary School Endowment Fund, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
July 11, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
