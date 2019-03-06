|
In Loving Memory of Kathryn Eloise Wickline (nee Long), 86, who passed away at New Life Hospice in Lorain, following a brief illness.She was born in Wellston, Ohio on December 26, 1932 as one of six children to parents, Harry Long and Gladys Turner Long.Kathryn survived the passing of both parents, her two brothers, and three sisters. Most recently, her brother, Earl and her sister, Martha, with whom she had many good times traveling, sharing laughter and childhood memories.Kathryn attended Wellston High School in Jackson County Ohio, graduating in 1950. She then went on to obtain her Nursing Degree at Holzer Hospital School of Nursing.Kathryn worked as an RN and Clinician at both St. Joseph Hospital in Lorain and Lorain Community Hospital, from where she retired. After retirement, she devoted countless hours as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, Lorain County Office on Aging and various local organizations. Her caring nature has touched many lives throughout her career and lifetime.Kathryn Wickline was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Wickline, caring for him in his final days as both nurse and loving wife.Together, they had the joy of raising four children by whom she is survived, eldest daughter, Jeanne White and husband, Greg; son, John Wickline and wife, Nancy; daughters, Sara Wickline and Lenora Loar; along with several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends, she leaves us with memories of a kind, creative, loving soul who will be greatly missed.Her family will observing a private memorial service and would invite friends to offer remembrances in the form of a donation to Friendship Animal Protective League of Lorain County.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 7, 2019