|
|
Kathryn Joan "Dolly" (nee Trnian) Koler, 86, a lifelong resident of Lorain, Ohio, passed away on October 23, 2018, at Bayfront Medical Center in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
She was born to William and Ann Trnian on February 8, 1932, in Lorain. Dolly graduated from Lorain High School in 1950, maintaining longtime friendships with her school "club girls."
Following graduation, she worked at General Industries. She received her licensed practical nursing degree from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Lorain and continued there as a nurse. The position she most enjoyed, though, was assisting the students and staff as secretary at the School of Nursing.
Dolly was preceded in death by husband, Mike Koler, in 1993.
Survivors include children, Geraldine Hoosech and husband, Joseph, of Troy, OH, Michael Koler and wife, Ann, of Lorain, Doris Ann Streets and husband, Robert, of Yuba City, CA, David Koler, of Lorain, Amy Koler and husband, Stephen Meyer, of Saint Petersburg, FL; and 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear sister and best friend, Doris Carson, of York, PA; niece, Cathy and husband, Richard Lee, of Hanover, PA; as well as many treasured cousins.
Dolly was a self-taught musician, singing and playing the piano by ear. She loved to entertain others. When her children were young, she often performed at Meister Road Elementary School, her favorite production being a tribute to Star Wars. Later in life, she could be found working the crowd at local nursing homes, including Anchor Lodge, Amherst Manor, and Autumn Aegis. Her “gigs” were referred to as “Happy Hour with Dolly.” She passed her appreciation of music on to all her children.Dolly loved people, and always tried to be uplifting. She would often remind her children to smile and greet all those you pass, because “that may be the only bright spot in that person’s day.” She had a wonderful sense of humor. As her health declined, she would often say, "if you ever find me on the ground, don’t try to revive me. Just step over me, and keep on goin'."
Burial will occur at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.
Condolences may be made at the andersonmcqueen.com tribute page.
Thank you, Mom, for the ever-present unconditional love, support, and stardust melodies. We carry your song in our heart.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 21, 2019