Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Koler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn "Dolly" Koler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn "Dolly" Koler Obituary
Kathryn “Dolly” Koler passed away on October 23, 2018 and her sister, Doris Carson, followed on August 14, 2019. The sisters, very close to one another, were predeceased by their parents, William (1983) and Anna (1992) Trnian.A celebration of the lives of sisters, Kathryn “Dolly” Koler and Doris Carson, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44055. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. with service at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now