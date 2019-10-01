|
Kathryn “Dolly” Koler passed away on October 23, 2018 and her sister, Doris Carson, followed on August 14, 2019. The sisters, very close to one another, were predeceased by their parents, William (1983) and Anna (1992) Trnian.A celebration of the lives of sisters, Kathryn “Dolly” Koler and Doris Carson, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44055. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. with service at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 2, 2019