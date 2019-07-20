Home

Kathryn L. (Helmer) Burgess


1942 - 2019
Kathryn L. (Helmer) Burgess Obituary
Kathryn L. Burgess (nee Helmer), age 77 years, entered into rest Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born June 11, 1942 and was a longtime Avon resident who, with her husband, ran a well-loved local auction and estate liquidation business for over 45 years. Kathryn fiercely loved her family and friends, and treated all those who came into her life as extended family. She loved reading and was very artistic, writing many poems that reflected on her life’s journey. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale Burgess, of 56 years; and is survived by her children, Scott (Marybeth) Burgess, Sherri (James) Carney, Terry (Vasile) Sandu, and Kelly (Kenny) Matsko; adult grandchild, Nicole Burgess, and nine other grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Diane (Jack) Pardoe and Debbie Barber; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 3 to 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Avon Isle, 37080 Detroit Rd., Avon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to contribute to , 6111 Oak Tree Blvd., Suite “S,” Independence, OH 44131, or lls.org. Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 21, 2019
