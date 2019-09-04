|
Kathryn "Kay" M. Usher was born in Renfrew, Pa. on December 24, 1923. Her family later moved to Youngstown, Ohio, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Bob Usher, in March of 1947. Kay proudly served as a Navy WAVE in WWII and later attended The Ohio State University. The Usher family moved to Avon Lake in 1962. Kay was active in the Avon Lake Presbyterian Church as an Elder and the Presbyterian Women's Association. She was one of the first playground monitors for Avon Lake City Schools and served on the board of education. Mrs. Usher became a charter member of the League of Women Voters of Avon Lake, active in voter registration and started "Candidate's Night" in Avon Lake. Kay retired as an information operator for Ohio Bell Telephone Company. She was a member of the PEO sisterhood and was Avon Lake's 2010 Citizen of the Year. In 2013, Kay was honored to dedicate the Blue Star Memorial plaque at Avon Lake Veterans Memorial Park. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Kathryn is survived by daughters, Kathy (Bill) Hamilton and Jean (Jim) Waddell, both of Avon Lake; and son, Tom (Jensie) Usher, of Portsmouth, Va. She is also survived by grandchildren, Mike (Donietta) Hamilton, of Vicksburg, MI, Ryan (Samantha) Hamilton, of Lakewood, OH, Jamie (Sarah) Waddell, of Virginia Beach, VA, Scott (Samantha) Waddell, of Westerville, OH, Kathryn M. Waddell, of Avon Lake, Adam (Erin) Usher, of Medford, NJ and Jalen Brown and Brandon Usher, of Portsmouth VA; great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Dawnara, Abby, Valerie, James, Preston, Nathan, Jackson, Aiden, Caroline, Georgia, Wesley and baby brother. She is also survived by her brother, Bill (Helen) White. Kay was predeceased by her husband, Robert "Bob," in 2005; brother, Bob; and sister, Jean. Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Avon Lake Presbyterian Church, 32340 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, Ohio. Visitation is at 12:00 (noon) with church service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Avon Lake Presbyterian Church. www.buschcares.com, 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 5, 2019