Kathy Ulicki (Turney), 60, passed away unexpectedly from complications of arrhythmia, March 12, 2019, at her residence.She was born June 16, 1958, to Milford Gene and Virginia Turney, of Chatfield, OH, and graduated from Buckeye Central High School. She remained good friends with many of her classmates.After working for Spurlock Sears & Pry, PLL, in Bucyrus, OH, she went on to get her Paralegal Degree from Cuyahoga County Community College. She married Mark Ulicki, from Huron, OH on December 23, 1978. She spent most of her career working for Ben Barrett of Miraldi & Barrett PLL, in Lorain. After battling breast cancer for 11 years and becoming cancer-free, she retired.Kathy was never for want of things to do. She diligently took care of Gene and Virginia's aging needs, from doctor’s appointments, groceries, and washing windows for Virginia, as well as the Ulicki family. She not only helped them, but her friends, too. She studied the Bible and was a treasured member of Fresh Wind Church. She was very social, loved people, and was a loyal friend to many, holding a few very close to her heart.She also loved animals, her horses, and their dog, Miles, who passed four years ago. She loved adventure, traveling, motorcycles, sailing, and she had plans to go to Puerto Rico in June. She loved their new house in Huron, OH and looked forward to spring to decorate the patio and feed her hummingbirds.She is survived by Mark Ulicki; and sister-in-law, Alice Ulicki, of Huron; sister, Christy Watkins (Bob), of North Olmsted, OH.She has gone on to be with those who have gone before, the family and friends she cherished, Ed and Alfreda Ulicki, parents of Mark and Joe; Joe Ulicki, brother of Mark Ulicki; and other family, Gene and Virginia Turney.Her family, extended family, and her friends are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Kathy. Every tear that falls is a good memory. And we have many. We will miss you forever, Kathy, too soon to say goodbye. At least she knew how loved she was. Rest in Peace in Heaven's Embrace. In Loving Memory of a Beautiful Soul.Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.com.Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 15, 2019