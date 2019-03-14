Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foster Funeral Home
410 Main St.
Huron, OH 44839
(877) 433-5225
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Ulicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy (Turney) Ulicki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathy (Turney) Ulicki Obituary
Kathy Ulicki (Turney), 60, passed away unexpectedly from complications of arrhythmia, March 12, 2019, at her residence.She was born June 16, 1958, to Milford Gene and Virginia Turney, of Chatfield, OH, and graduated from Buckeye Central High School. She remained good friends with many of her classmates.After working for Spurlock Sears & Pry, PLL, in Bucyrus, OH, she went on to get her Paralegal Degree from Cuyahoga County Community College. She married Mark Ulicki, from Huron, OH on December 23, 1978. She spent most of her career working for Ben Barrett of Miraldi & Barrett PLL, in Lorain. After battling breast cancer for 11 years and becoming cancer-free, she retired.Kathy was never for want of things to do. She diligently took care of Gene and Virginia's aging needs, from doctor’s appointments, groceries, and washing windows for Virginia, as well as the Ulicki family. She not only helped them, but her friends, too. She studied the Bible and was a treasured member of Fresh Wind Church. She was very social, loved people, and was a loyal friend to many, holding a few very close to her heart.She also loved animals, her horses, and their dog, Miles, who passed four years ago. She loved adventure, traveling, motorcycles, sailing, and she had plans to go to Puerto Rico in June. She loved their new house in Huron, OH and looked forward to spring to decorate the patio and feed her hummingbirds.She is survived by Mark Ulicki; and sister-in-law, Alice Ulicki, of Huron; sister, Christy Watkins (Bob), of North Olmsted, OH.She has gone on to be with those who have gone before, the family and friends she cherished, Ed and Alfreda Ulicki, parents of Mark and Joe; Joe Ulicki, brother of Mark Ulicki; and other family, Gene and Virginia Turney.Her family, extended family, and her friends are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Kathy. Every tear that falls is a good memory. And we have many. We will miss you forever, Kathy, too soon to say goodbye. At least she knew how loved she was. Rest in Peace in Heaven's Embrace. In Loving Memory of a Beautiful Soul.Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.com.Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now