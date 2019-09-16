|
Keith Alan Mislinski, 46, of Avon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12th, 2019. Born June 22, 1973, in Lorain, Keith lived in Avon. Keith attended Admiral King High School, where he made lifelong friends and touched many people that knew him. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and watching sporting events as well as movies. He loved the outdoors and physical activity, like running and lifting weights. He also loved the sunshine, warm weather, and palm trees. He was a kind hearted person with a big sense of humor, who especially had a fondness for his nieces and nephews, and he enjoyed making them laugh. Keith is survived by his mother, Myrta Mislinski (nee Lugo); and maternal grandmother, Gladys Lugo, both of Avon. He is also survived by his sister, Ashley Sprankle Wood (nee Mislinski), of Columbus; his brother, David Mislinski Blair, of California; nephews, Matthew Desmond Sprankle, of Columbus, Spencer Blair, of California; nieces, Payton and Ava Blair, both of California, and Gracie Sprankle, of Columbus. He leaves behind many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles, as well. Keith is preceded in death by his father, Desmond Mislinski, of Lorain. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 18th from 5 until 8 p.m. at Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19th, at 10:30 a.m., at House of Praise International Church, 4231 Elyria Ave., Lorain. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 32789 Detroit Rd., Avon, OH 44011. In Keith’s memory and in lieu of flowers, please send donations to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. www.namiohio.org.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 17, 2019