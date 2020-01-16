Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Dwain Sexton


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Dwain Sexton Obituary
Keith Dwain Sexton, 62 years of age, and a lifetime resident of Elyria, passed away at his home. He was born February 27, 1957 in Elyria. Keith was a graduate of Elyria High School with the class of 1975. He was employed as a Tool and Die Operator at Western Enterprises in Elyria. Keith was a member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Elyria. He enjoyed horses and the time he spent riding. Survivors include his mother, Marilyn June Sexton (nee Metts) of Elyria; his step-sister, Linda Lear of Elyria; Michael Sexton of Lorain, Mark Sexton of Elyria, Kevin Sexton (Linda) of Elyria, and Brenda Berner of Elyria. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Dwight Sexton in 2006. Friends may call Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Troy Smith, pastor of Pilgrim United Church of Christ, will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -