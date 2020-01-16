|
Keith Dwain Sexton, 62 years of age, and a lifetime resident of Elyria, passed away at his home. He was born February 27, 1957 in Elyria. Keith was a graduate of Elyria High School with the class of 1975. He was employed as a Tool and Die Operator at Western Enterprises in Elyria. Keith was a member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Elyria. He enjoyed horses and the time he spent riding. Survivors include his mother, Marilyn June Sexton (nee Metts) of Elyria; his step-sister, Linda Lear of Elyria; Michael Sexton of Lorain, Mark Sexton of Elyria, Kevin Sexton (Linda) of Elyria, and Brenda Berner of Elyria. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Dwight Sexton in 2006. Friends may call Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Troy Smith, pastor of Pilgrim United Church of Christ, will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 17, 2020