|
|
Keith R. Kapucinski, age 63, of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his residence following a sudden illness.Born September 16, 1956 in Lorain, he has lived in Lorain his entire life. Keith attended Southview High School where he was a member of the marching band.He worked for US Steel/USS Kolbe in Lorain for 16 years and was a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 1104. Keith was very talented at making Ukrainian Easter eggs. He was also very mechanically inclined and real “Mr. Fix It”. Keith was a computer wiz dating back to when computers first came to be. He loved fishing and boating.Surviving are his children, Robert of Lorain and Jennifer Kapucinski of Massillon; a grandson, Jacob Kapucinski; his mother, Donna Kapucinski of Lorain; and a sister, Lee Ann (Vicky) Kapucinski of Lorain.He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Kapucinski in 2015.Services will be private. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 26, 2020