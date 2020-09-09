Kelly Ann Saegert, 49, of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Kelly was born in Lorain, Ohio, on July 29, 1971, the daughter of Dale A. Saegert of Lorain and the late Sharen L. (nee Buda) Washburn. She was a graduate of Elyria West High School, class of 1989; Lorain County Community College, graduating first with an Associate of Applied Business degree in Travel & Tourism, and again in 1996 with a Certificate of Practical Nursing, working as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Harborside Nursing Home in Westlake, Ohio. She went on to complete the Training Course for Flight Attendants to be hired by Continental Airlines in March of 2001. She received her 10 year Certificate of Service from Continental Airlines, whuich merged with United Airlines, for a total of 19 years in which she enjoyed her love of travel and meeting new people. Seeing the beauty in all things, she would attend the Burning Man Art Event in Nevada a total of 10 times, and enjoyed collecting travel spoons and Precious Moments Figurines. As a sports enthusiast, Kelly loved Browns and Cavaliers games, and enjoyed playing basketball and softball, both in high school and recreationally after. She also loved archery, dirt bike riding, and fishing with her Dad. Cooking was a passion. Kelley had a talent for creating new dishes to try on her family and friends and enjoyed watching cooking shows to get new ideas. She was able to travel extensively with her husband and son, visiting many locations in the USA, as well as, multiple foreign countries. She was family "centered" and loved spending time with her many families, composed of blood relatives and chosen tribes. An animal lover, she rescued several cats in her lifetime. Her love of music and theater encompassed listening to Nora Jones, Madonna, and Train and attending many, many concerts. Phantom of the Opera was her favorite musical and she was able to attend the show in the dedicated Phantom Theatre when it opened in Las Vegas in 2006. Her love of holidays showed most in her awesome Halloween costumes each year and the cooking of corned beef and cabbage for St. Patricks Day. Kelly is survived by her husband of 10 years, Timothy G. Johnson of Cleveland; son, Jacob D. Vance of Brook Park, Ohio; father, Dale A. Saegert of Lorain; sister, Yvonne M. (David W.) Bartlett, of Kent, Ohio; brothers, Michael J. (Brenda) Saegert of Fort Worth, TX; and Robert P. (Mary) Washburn of Brook Park. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter. The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Spectrum Vocational Center, 713 W. 5th Street, Lorain, Ohio with a Celebration of Life with remarks starting 4:30 p.m. The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Ohio, PO Box 24651, Cleveland OH 44124, support@pawsohio.org, National Kidney Foundation
, National Home Office, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, www.kidney.org
or American Liver Foundation, 6133 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131, www. liverfoundation.org
. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
.