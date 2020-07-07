Kelvin Earl Lurry, 67, of Lorain, passed away June 29, 2020, in Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain. He was born June 7, 1953, in Memphis, Tennessee, and lived in the Lorain, Ohio area since 1958. He was a 1972 graduate of Southview High School where he played varsity basketball and baseball for two years. He retired from Invacare Corp. after 30 years of service. He enjoyed sports and was a stellar softball player. He played for the Black Athletic Club, Community Health Partners, Doctors, Invacare, and many other teams. He was also all-world shortstop for Showbiz Pizza. Kelvin leaves to cherish his memory his three daughters, Stacie (Tony) Starr Brown, Gina Lurry, and Kayla Lurry, all of Lorain; two grandsons, Carlos Lopez II and Anthony Brown II, both of Lorain; a granddaughter, Leila Brown, of Lorain; his mother, Annie Virginia Lurry, of Lorain; sisters, Louise Lurry, Helena (Joseph) Strong and Dorothy Blackman, all of Joliet IL, Shirlie (Vincent) Rodgers, of Lorain, Shirley King, of Columbus OH, Jane Daniels, of Lorain, Rennetta Alexander, of Joliet IL, Felicia Hinton and Minerva Sneed, both of Columbus OH; brothers, Dennis (Nancy) Lurry, of Lorain, John (Vera) Sneed, of Joliet IL, Rickie (Andrea) Lurry, of Lorain, Collin (Sheree) Sneed, of Joliet IL, Rockie (Carolyn) Lurry, of Lorain, Darrell Sneed, of Gurnee IL, and Denny Lurry, of Memphis TN; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Denise Lurry; father, Jessie Lurry; a brother, George Lurry; two sisters, Betty Jean Tyler and Martha Mae Norris. A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, July 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home followed by an 11:30 graveside service at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, 44805 N Ridge Road in Amherst. It is requested that masks are worn at both services. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
