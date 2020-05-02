Kenneth C. Zapolski, age 80, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly at Mercy Regional Medical Center on the morning of Thursday April 30, 2020. He was born in Lorain on July 5, 1939 and had been a life-long resident of the city. Ken was a 1957 graduate of Lorain High School.He was inducted into the United States Army in 1960 and fulfilled duty assignments as a Private First Class attached to the 86th Commercial Supply Company based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal. Ken was a member of Amvets Post 47 and VFW Post # 451 both of Lorain.He was employed by the City of Lorain Water Department; he retired from the utility as a supervisor following more than three decades of service with the municipality.He was a long-time parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church. A member of the Erie Game Association, Ken was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also looked forward to the organization’s annual wild game banquets. Additional interests included golf, bowling, and reading with a special interest in novels and history.He is survived by his wife Patricia (nee Hladik); daughter, Julie Hayden of Avon Lake, and sons: Kenneth S. Zapolski of Lorain, and Brian Zapolski (Nicole) residing in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He also leaves grandchildren: Ava, Halle, and Olivia.Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Emma (nee Nagy) Zapolski; grandson, Drew Hayden; sisters: Marcella White and Pauline Shaffer; and nephew, Michael Logar.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions, private family funeral services will be observed Tuesday in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Reverend John C. Retar, pastor of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.Memorial Contributions are encouraged to Life Banc – 4775 Richmond Road, Cleveland, OH 44128.To share your memories and condolences with Ken’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.