Lorain-Kenneth E. DiFrancesco, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Thursday, November 19th at the age of 71.He was born on February 25th, 1949, in Lorain where he was raised and where he lived most of his life.Ken’s occupations included employment at US Steel. He also experienced tremendous joy as a skilled butcher at various grocery stores in the area. That skill followed him into the kitchen as he mastered many a dish he created with love for his family.Ken’s great enjoyment of music was fulfilled as a choir member at his high school, and his appearance on a Cleveland dance show that aired on Saturday evenings in the 1960s. He also enjoyed listening to many genres of music especially jazz.Ken served in the U.S. Marines following his graduation from Lorain High School in 1967.Some of his favorite past times included fishing, watching old movies, bike riding, and spending time with his family.He is survived by his children, Carlo DiFrancesco and Gina DiFrancesco both of Greensboro, NC; grandson, Chase DiFrancesco; sisters, Kathleen (Michael) Zichi and Maria (Alan) Szarek; niece, Sarah (Cory) Fritz; and nephew, Benjamin Szarek.He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo Marino and Margaret (nee DiPasquale) DiFrancesco; and his beloved son, Anthony “Tony” DiFrancesco.Family and friends will gather at Calvary Cemetery, 555 N. Ridge Rd, Lorain, OH on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM for Christian burial services, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating (meet at main entrance of cemetery on Friday). Funeral arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com