Kenneth F. Kordelski, Sr., age 77, of Lorain, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Mercy Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 4, 1942, in Lorain, Ohio, to Frank J. and Anna E. (nee Chizmadia) Kordelski. He was a 1959 graduate of Lorain High School. Upon his graduation from high school, Kenneth enlisted with the United States Navy on December 30, 1959, serving at the rank of MR2 (E-5) and was honorably discharged on December 12, 1962. Kenneth was a Lorain Police Officer for three years, then went on to work as a supervisor for 37 years at B.F. Goodrich, retiring in 2002. He was a member of the former St. Ladislaus Church and the Catholic Church of St. Peter, Lorain, the American Legion Amherst Post, Amherst Eagles, Ashland Erie Game Club, the Beaver Creek Hunt Club, and the Beaver Park Yacht Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and recreational shooting. He is survived by his son, Kenneth, Jr.; and his brother, Gerald L. (Virginia) Kordelski. Kenneth was preceded in death by an infant son, Anthony; and his parents, Frank J. and Anna. A Celebration of Life service will be held this summer. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Online condolences may be left for the family at:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 20, 2019