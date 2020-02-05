|
|
Kenneth F. Kordelski Jr., age 56, a lifelong resident of Lorain, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1964 in Lorain, Ohio to Kenneth F. Kordelski Sr. and Carol J. (nee Tomazic) Cline. He was a 1982 graduate of Lorain High School. Kenny enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf. Kenneth is survived by his mother, Carol Cline. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth F. Kordelski Sr.; and his brother, Anthony J. Kordelski. Private funeral services were held under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 6, 2020