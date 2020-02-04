Home

Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
440-365-1271
Kenneth Koltas
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mary Church
320 Middle Avenue
Elyria, OH
Kenneth G. Koltas


1939 - 2020
Kenneth G. Koltas Obituary
Kenneth G. Koltas, 80 years old, of Elyria, Ohio, passed away at Specialty Hospital of Lorain on Sunday, February 2, 2020 after being ill for a while. Ken was born in Lorain, Ohio on October 7, 1939 and made his home in Elyria for most of his life. He was graduate of Lorain High School in 1958. He proudly served with the U.S. Army and graduated college at LCCC, Dyke College, and Bob Myer College. At one time, he was the owner of K&K Beverage on Lake Avenue with Gene Kasubinski. He retired as an engineer from Stouffer Foods and also worked as a substitute teacher for both Lorain City and Elyria City Schools. Earlier in life, he worked on Lake Erie Freighters. Ken enjoyed golf and played ice hockey for the Amherst Merchants. He was a member of the United Polish Club, and a former member of Holy Cross Church and currently a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Surviving him are his wife of 54 years, Rosemarie (nee Zdrojewski); two children, Jennifer (Bryan) Ackerson of Beavercreek, Ohio and Kenny (Shannon) Koltas of Elyria; five grandchildren, Jonah, Andrew, and Benjamin Ackerson and Carter and Kennedy Koltas; one brother, Carl (Patricia) Koltas of Stow; and several nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elizabeth (nee Lindway) Koltas. Friends will be received at the Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland Street, Elyria, Ohio on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. Closing prayers will be in the funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary Church, 320 Middle Avenue, Elyria, Ohio with the Reverend Father Charles Diedrick, Pastor, officiating. Burial with full military honors provided by the VFW Post 1079 will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Elyria, Ohio. To leave online condolences or to sign the guest book go to www.reichlinroberts.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
