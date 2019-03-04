|
Kenneth Gene Steffenhagen, Sr., 87, of Castalia, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his loving family.He was born on November 12, 1931 in Sandusky, and graduated from Sandusky High School in 1950.He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sandusky.He worked on the Pennsylvania / Norfolk-Southern Railroad until he was drafted into the U.S. Army on September 4, 1952. He served active duty in the Korean War and, following his honorable discharge, returned to work on the railroad as an engineer, retiring in 1983.He owned and operated Ashland Gas Station; owned and operated Ask Us Garage, where he worked on and raced hot rods; and he owned and operated his own trucking company, Wilham.He loved to work on cars and Wards Body Shop. For more than 25 years, he coached Markley’s baseball team, winning many championships and being name manager of the year. He was known by his many players as “Mr. Steff.”Kenneth married Geraldine “Gerry” Butts on January 27, 1953 and together, they just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.He is survived by his wife, Gerry; children, Kenneth (Cathy) Steffenhagen, Jr., of Castalia, Kevin (Patti) Steffenhagen, of Willard, Kathy (Jim) Doublin, of Castalia, and Karol (Ryan) Spicer, of Castalia; grandchildren, Kelly (Bob), Joshua (Suzanne), Nicole (DJ), Brett, Rian, Austin, and Eryn; great-grandchildren, Kent, Kendra, Logan, Bailey, and Billy; sister, Freda Myers, of Sandusky; many nieces and nephews; and four-legged meal companion, Capone.He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Josephine (Catri) Steffenhagen; and siblings, Dorothy Swan, Paul “Bud” Steffenhagen, and Edith Biechle.Friends may call on Tuesday, March 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with an hour of visitation prior. Pastor Ryan Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery with military honors.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth’s name to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting:toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2019