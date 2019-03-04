Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toft Funeral Home and Crematory
2001 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 625-8816
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toft Funeral Home and Crematory
2001 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Toft Funeral Home and Crematory
2001 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Toft Funeral Home and Crematory
2001 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Steffenhagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Gene Steffenhagen Sr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Gene Steffenhagen Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Gene Steffenhagen, Sr., 87, of Castalia, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his loving family.He was born on November 12, 1931 in Sandusky, and graduated from Sandusky High School in 1950.He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sandusky.He worked on the Pennsylvania / Norfolk-Southern Railroad until he was drafted into the U.S. Army on September 4, 1952. He served active duty in the Korean War and, following his honorable discharge, returned to work on the railroad as an engineer, retiring in 1983.He owned and operated Ashland Gas Station; owned and operated Ask Us Garage, where he worked on and raced hot rods; and he owned and operated his own trucking company, Wilham.He loved to work on cars and Wards Body Shop. For more than 25 years, he coached Markley’s baseball team, winning many championships and being name manager of the year. He was known by his many players as “Mr. Steff.”Kenneth married Geraldine “Gerry” Butts on January 27, 1953 and together, they just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.He is survived by his wife, Gerry; children, Kenneth (Cathy) Steffenhagen, Jr., of Castalia, Kevin (Patti) Steffenhagen, of Willard, Kathy (Jim) Doublin, of Castalia, and Karol (Ryan) Spicer, of Castalia; grandchildren, Kelly (Bob), Joshua (Suzanne), Nicole (DJ), Brett, Rian, Austin, and Eryn; great-grandchildren, Kent, Kendra, Logan, Bailey, and Billy; sister, Freda Myers, of Sandusky; many nieces and nephews; and four-legged meal companion, Capone.He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Josephine (Catri) Steffenhagen; and siblings, Dorothy Swan, Paul “Bud” Steffenhagen, and Edith Biechle.Friends may call on Tuesday, March 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with an hour of visitation prior. Pastor Ryan Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery with military honors.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth’s name to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting:toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now