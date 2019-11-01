|
|
Kenneth J. “Ken” Naymik, age 53, of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. John Medical Center in Westlake following a lengthy illness. Born Aug. 22, 1963, in Lorain, he graduated from Marion L. Steele High School, Amherst, in 1981 and moved to Cleveland in the mid-1980s. Ken worked as a domestic and international travel advisor for BDC Travel in Cleveland for over 20 years. He was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Lorain. Surviving is his father, Michael Naymik; brothers, Michael “Jay” (Mary) Naymik and Jeffrey (Georgiana) Naymik; his companion of seven years, Tony Romoli; an uncle, James Snyder; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Naymik (nee Snyder) on November 17, 2018; and his aunt, Carol Snyder. Private services for the family were held in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Fr. Andrew Nagrant, pastor of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, officiated. To send online condolences to the family go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 2, 2019