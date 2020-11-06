Kenneth “Kenny” Nicholas Peoples, of Lorain, was born June 8, 1970 to Lafayette “Nick” Peoples and Sally Peoples in Elyria, Ohio. He passed away after a brief illness on November 3, 2020 in Wellington, Ohio.Kenny loved spending time with his family and enjoyed listening to music.He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Sally Peoples of Lorain; his sisters, Nicole Peoples of Greensboro, North Carolina and Michelle Peoples of Lorain; his niece Quinn Peoples; and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Lafayette “Nick” Peoples; his paternal grandparents, Frank and Alberta Peoples, and maternal grandparent, Willie and Lillian Jones.A walk-through public viewing will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until time of a private family service at 5:00 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Social Distances and COVID-19 safe practices and wearing a mask are required.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kenneth’s honor to Harrison Cultural Community Centre or Lillian Jones Scholarship Fund with the Community Foundation of Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com