Kenneth S. Septaric, age 80, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly in the intensive care unit at Mercy Regional Medical Center on the afternoon of Tuesday October 13, 2020. Ken was born in Lorain on October 19, 1939 and remained a life-long resident of the city.He graduated from Lorain High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force; he served as an aircraft maintenance specialist fulfilling duty assignments as an Airman First Class in France and the Philippines.Ken was employed as a machinist at American Crucible; he retired in 2004 following a career that spanned forty-one years with the manufacturer.A member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain, he enjoyed bowling as a member of the Slovak Senior League as well as golfing as a member of the Bob-O-Link Senior League in his free time. He was also an avid fan of both the Cleveland Indians and Browns sports franchises.Ken is survived by his wife of sixty years Joanne “Joni” (nee Yuhas), sons: Kenneth A. Septaric (Laurie) of Seven Hills, Jay Scott Septaric of Fort Myers, Florida, and daughter Laura Collins (James) of Amherst Township. He also leaves grandchildren Magan Holmes (Robert), Caitlin Hummel (Joe), Sean Collins (Madison), Victoria Collins, Nicole Septaric, Kristen Septaric, and great grandchildren Killian and Scarlett.He was preceded in death by his parents Sam J. and Annette (nee Udovich) Septaric and brother Allan G. Septaric.Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. All attendees will be required to wear facial coverings / masks and are asked to follow the Covid-19 protocol displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel with Reverend Craig Hovanec, pastor of St. Peter Parish presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard.Contributions in Ken’s memory are encouraged to St. Peter Parish – 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, OH 44053.To share your memories and condolences with the Septaric Family, please visit www.gluvna.net
.