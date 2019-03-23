The Morning Journal Obituaries
Kenneth W. Jackman, 65, of Avon Lake, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, March 22, 2019.Ken was the owner of NAPA Auto Parts in Avon Lake for 20 years. He enjoyed bow hunting, golf and spending time with his grandsons.Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Coyne); loving father of Stephen (Andrea) and Laura Jackman; devoted grandfather of Dominic and William; dear brother of Connie Foster, Leslie Meilinger (John), Michelle Weigel (Don), Chris, Barb Martin, Greg and Mary Beth DePasquale. He will be deeply missed by his loving family.Friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd. Avon Lake, 44012, from 4-8:00pm, on Tuesday, March 26. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 27, 11:00am at Holy Spirit Church, 410 Lear Rd. Avon Lake, 44102.Memorial donations are suggested to St. Edward High School Scholarship Program, 13500 Detroit Ave. Lakewood, Ohio. 44107.www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
