Kent D. Owen, age 65, of Westlake, passed away November 30th. He was born May 19, 1954 in Lakewood Hospital to Tim B. and Lila Owen. He graduated from Avon Lake High School in 1972 and attended The Ohio State University. Kent worked for 28 years in the Finance Department of Republic Steel/LTV Steel, then later for Bridgestone/Firestone. He was an active volunteer for University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center in Westlake. Kent is survived by his beloved wife, Linda (Nee Gabele); his children, Tim (Heather), Todd (Heather), and Kelly Primrose (William IV); and grandchildren, Nora, Joshua, Landon, Natalie, William V, Brayden and Madeline; sisters, Claudia Seeley, Wendy Stogner and Laurie Miltner. Memorial Services to be held Sunday, December 8 at 3:00 p.m. at Jenkins Funeral Chapel, 2914 Dover Center Road, Westlake. Family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seidman Cancer Center, Westlake, Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 5, 2019