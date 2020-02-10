|
Kevin Patrick Conry, 13, of Oberlin, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by family after a nine-month battle with Clear cell sarcoma. He was born September 21, 2006 in Cleveland and had been an Oberlin resident for the past four years, moving from Vermilion. Kevin was a 7th grade student at Firelands Junior High where he played soccer, basketball, and trombone in the band. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion. Kevin loved sports, especially soccer and basketball. He had also played CYO Basketball for St. Mary and travel league basketball with Northern Ohio Basketball (NOB). Kevin also had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, and he especially loved going up North to Bois Blanc Island, MI. He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Jacqueline (nee Courliss) Conry of Oberlin; brother, Collin Conry at home; maternal grandparents, William "Bill" and Sharon Courliss of Union City, MI; paternal grandparents, Martin and Linda Conry of Amherst; aunts, Megan (Tim) Cordonnier, Anne (Gar) Lane, and Jen Courliss; and his cousins, Reese, Brady, Jillian, Ava, Bree and Blake. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Prayers will be said at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange St., Vermilion, OH 44089. Father Ron Brickner will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to help with expenses at (https://riddlefuneralhome.com/tribute/details/2775/Kevin-Conry/obituary.html) or Sara's Cure, (www.sarascure.org). Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 11, 2020