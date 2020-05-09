Kevin J. Magyary, age 31, entered into rest Sunday May 3, 2020. He lived in Avon his entire life and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Avon.Kevin was a mechanic at Jonick Truck in Sheffield. He enjoyed fishing, working in the yard, restoring tractors, working on cars, going to Cedar Point and Put-In-Bay, and spending time with family and friends.He is survived by his father, Joseph Magyary; mother Virginia (nee Byrne) Magyary; brother, Ryan (Cassandra) Magyary; nephews: Wyatt, Grady and Charley and several aunts, uncles and cousins.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Margret (nee Kelovsky) Magyary; maternal grandparents, Francis and Agnes (nee Wall) Byrne and great-aunts Yolanda Magyary and Irene Russell.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.