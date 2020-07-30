1/1
Kevin Lee Lawlis
Kevin Lee Lawlis, 61 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, following a sudden illness.He was born January 2, 1959 in Lumberport, West Virginia. Kevin was a graduate of Brookside High School with the class of 1978. He had made his home in Lorain for twenty-five years.He was employed at Chr. Hansen. Kevin was previously employed for over twenty years with the Sheffield/Sheffield Lake School Systems in their maintenance department. He loved electronics and working on computers.Survivors include his siblings Evan Lawlis (Cheryl), Susan Lawlis both of Lorain, and Raymond “Larry” Lawlis (Jennifer) of Kipton; his nieces and nephews Charity, Joshua (Jenna), Zachery, Amanda, Aaron and Andrew; his great nieces Arianna, Kierra “Red” and Ashley.He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Delma Lawlis (nee: Skinner).Services will be held privately by the family.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.Question, please call Hempel Funeral Home at (440) 988-4451.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hempel Funeral Home
