|
|
Kevin Lee Price, “Budd,” entered into eternal life on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Lorain, Ohio. Kevin was born on June 30, 2002, in Lorain Ohio. His hobbies included rapping and playing video games. He also loved to play basketball and football. He was a beautiful person with an illuminating smile that matched his beautiful spirit. He would make a room light up and he was loved by everyone he came in contact with, an angel and hero to us all. Kevin leaves to cherish his precious memory: his mother, Cherish Hess (Garza); father, Robert Hammons (Price); step-mother, Julia Thomas; and step-father, William Malone Sr., all of Lorain; grandmother, Joann Hammons, of Buffalo, New York; grandmother, Norma Alcla; grandfather, Jesus Alcla; and grandmother, Debra Worthy, all of Lorain; seven sisters, Destiny Serrano, of Lorain, Te’Aira Garza, of Elyria, Erica Price, his twin, Savannah Worthy, Sincere Price, Mariah Malone, and Ciara Malone, all of Lorain; five brothers, Isaiah Garza, of San Antonio, Texas, Robert Price III, Deanie Price, William Malone Jr, and Tranell Malone, all of Lorain; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandfathers, Kevin Hess and Robert Price Sr.; great-grandmother, Rosa Hernandez; great-grandmother, Mary Ann Price; and grandfather, Willie B. Price Sr. Viewing will be Friday, June 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Faith Ministries, 1306 Euclid Ave., Lorain. Apostle Charles Howard Sr of God’s Kingdom Ministries will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 27, 2019