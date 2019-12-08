|
Kimberly Keesee Hrivnak, 54 years of age, and a resident of Elyria, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at UH-Elyria Medical Center, following lengthy illness.She was a lifetime resident of Elyria, born April 1, 1965. Kim graduated from Keystone High School with the class of 1983.Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her sons that were the love of her life. She treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. Throughout her life she was employed in the retail industry. Kim enjoyed cooking and was fondly known as the "wing queen". She loved traveling and tropical fish. She will be remembered by her life mantra "the bigger the better".Among those who will cherish Kim's memory is her husband, William Hrivnak with whom she treasured 17 years of life; her sons: Lance (Alex), Luke (Brandi), Eric (Megan) and Cory (Madeline); her parents, Rev. Charles and Veronica Sue Keesee (nee: Carter); her grandchildren: Connor, Arrie, Brenner, Roxanne, Phoebe, Benjamin, Scarlet, Xavier and Kenna; her brothers: Nick (Audrey) Keesee and Rev. Rick (Jenny) Keesee.Friends may call Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at the Midway Baptist Church; 41812 Griswold Road, Elyria. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church. The Rev. Charles and Rick Keesee will co-officiate. Burial will follow at River Road Cemetery, LaGrange, Ohio.In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial suggests gifts be given to the UH-Seidman Cancer Center; 1111 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kim Keesee Hrivnak family and has made available for the community's convenience an on-line register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 9, 2019