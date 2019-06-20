|
AVON, Ohio – Even in this era of super moms, Krista “Kris” Sharer stood out. The 53-year-old’s work raising three high-achieving children while running a successful business came to an end on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic after an 8½ year battle with cancer. Kris was born Feb. 28, 1966, in Wooster, Ohio, to Marla and Ronald Singer. She married Rollie W. Sharer on May 16, 1992 in Smithville, Ohio. The academic and athletic successes of their children – Emmary (25), Will (22) and Kamryn (19) – exceeded Kris’ dreams. While sharing her outstanding attributes, each also developed unique skills that could only be fostered by a mother as wise, caring and grounded as Kris. No matter the weather, Kris could be found at her children’s sporting events. If a volunteer was needed to run the concession stand, she stepped up. If the school needed a volunteer, she was there for activities ranging from reading programs to spelling bees. Growing up in Smithville (pop. 1,263) under the guidance of a thoughtful and dependable father and an energetic and creative mother gave Kris a value-system featuring honesty, decency and integrity. As the daughter of teachers, her desire to teach came naturally. She cherished her hometown and was loyal to the lifelong friends she made there. Kris left Smithville, but it never left her. When Kris set a goal, she had the work ethic to attain it. Against long odds, this small-town girl became a cheerleader at The Ohio State University, serving as captain her senior year. Everyone Kris met remembers her smile and one-of-kind giggle. They were comfortable in her presence because she was authentic and made others feel that way, too. After graduation from Ohio State in 1988, Kris became a respected information technology professional with Electronic Data Systems in Troy, Mich., where she met Rollie. While being skilled at building complex computer systems, she excelled at helping customers solve problems. Kris’ passion, however, was to own a gymnastics business, the subject of a paper she wrote in college. While raising a family and continuing her 14-year IT career part-time, she founded "Little Flippers" in 2001 through the Avon Parks and Recreation Department. In 2003, she left EDS to create the Flippers Gym Program, which uses non-competitive gymnastics as a foundation for all sports and for children of all abilities. Survivors include her parents; husband Rollie, of Avon, Ohio; two daughters, Emmary (Adam) Horrocks of Medina, Ohio, and Kamryn, at home, and a son, Will, also at home; one brother Curt (Sandy) Singer of Wooster; mother- and father-in-law Shirley and William Sharer; sister-in-law Glenda (Keith Clouarte) Sharer, and brothers-in-law, Randy (Marie Bosche’) Sharer and Rory Sharer. Kris – who is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins – will be remembered for her sense of humor. Rollie, for one, will always appreciate her politely laughing when an eye-roll would have been the natural response. Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at the Avon United Methodist Church, 37711 Detroit Rd., Avon with Rev. Micah Holland officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21 at Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. Interment will be during a family ceremony at the Paradise Church of the Brethren Cemetery outside of Smithville at a date to be determined. The family requests memorials be given to METAvivor at: www.metavivor.org/take-action/donate/
Published in The Morning Journal on June 21, 2019