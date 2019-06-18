|
Kristina M. Vargo, age 42, of Lorain, passed away June 16, 2019. Loving daughter of George, Sr. and Ellyn (nee Shindler) Vargo; dear sister of George “Geo” Vargo, Jr.; the love of her life, Thomas “TJ” Sanford, Jr.; and cherished niece of Terry (Patty), Denny, Kathie (Jerry), Jeannie (Dave) and the late Jeff (Pam).Kristina loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her spoiled dog “Baby”.Private family services will be held. Cremation by Busch Crematory. (440)933-3202 • www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on June 19, 2019