The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristina Vargo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristina M. Vargo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kristina M. Vargo Obituary
Kristina M. Vargo, age 42, of Lorain, passed away June 16, 2019. Loving daughter of George, Sr. and Ellyn (nee Shindler) Vargo; dear sister of George “Geo” Vargo, Jr.; the love of her life, Thomas “TJ” Sanford, Jr.; and cherished niece of Terry (Patty), Denny, Kathie (Jerry), Jeannie (Dave) and the late Jeff (Pam).Kristina loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her spoiled dog “Baby”.Private family services will be held. Cremation by Busch Crematory. (440)933-3202 • www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More