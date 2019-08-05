|
Kristine "Kristi" Jo Hottinger (Williams), 68, of Huron, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at her home after a brief illness.
She was born June 13, 1951, in Dayton, and had been a Huron resident for the past 14 years, after moving from the Cleveland area.
Kristi worked in telecommunications for General Telephone and Electronics Corporation (GTE), followed by a related career working for Stouffer Hotels and Resorts, which later became Renaissance Hotels and Resorts.
She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church where she volunteered in many capacities. She cherished her time with the Ladies of Grace Women's Bible Study, and especially loved the joy and support they brought to one-another. She was a member of the Merry-Go-Round Museum in Sandusky, Friends of Old Women's Creek in Huron, and an avid supporter of Back to the Wild in Castalia. For most of three decades Kristi and Steve enjoyed sailing on Lake Erie and playing spirited games of croquet with friends from the Lake Erie Croquet Society. She also enjoyed growing and harvesting numerous varieties of herbs.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Steve Hottinger, of Huron; step-son, Ben Hottinger, of Clinton; step-daughter, Heidi (Mike) Williams, of Houston, TX; grandsons, Nathan and Joshua (Courtney) Hottinger; and great-granddaughter, Bailey; sister, Judy (Glenn) Gareis, of Carmel, IN; nieces, Andria Zimmerman and Danielle (Tim) Jennings; and great-niece, Cora.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel E. III and Jean Ann (Maurer) Williams.
A celebration of Kristi's life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 13406 W. Lake Rd., Vermilion, OH, 44089.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 13406 W. Lake Rd., Vermilion, OH, 44089 or Back to the Wild, 4504 Bardshar Rd., Castalia, OH 44824.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 6, 2019