Kurt J. VanDyke
Kurt J. Van Dyke, 40, of Avon Lake, OH, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, Cleveland, OH.He is survived by his dearest wife of 15 years of marriage, Amy (nee Kamps); beloved daddy and “bro” to his son, Logan Van Dyke; mother, Christine (Rick) Adkins; father, Kurt D. Van Dyke; brothers, Christopher (Katie) Van Dyke, Daniel (Jessica) Adkins and Timothy Adkins; grandma, Susan Van Dyke; mothers-in-law, Kathy Kamps and Marie Carlson.He was preceded in death by his maternal-grandparents, Elaine and James Sanner; paternal-grandfather, Arthur A. Van Dyke; uncles, James Sanner II and Arthur Van Dyke; and father-in-law, Ronald Carlson.Private family services were held on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Memorial donations may be made in Kurt’s loving memory to Love a Stray Dog or Cat Division, Avon Lake, OH or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Arrangements by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain, OH (440) 244-1961. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
