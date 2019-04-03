|
|
Kurt William Burger, 68, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Kurt was born January 24, 1951 in Lorain, OH. He graduated from Ashland University with a Bachelors degree in Education and College of Mount St. Joseph with a Masters degree in Education. Kurt taught elementary education for the Firelands School District as a School Teacher for 35 years, retiring in 2009.He was a member of Lions Club of Vermilion, AMVETS Post # 22 (sons of Veterans), and Episcopal Church of the Redeemer Lorain. Kurt was also an avid O.S.U Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan, and enjoyed boating and traveling. He is survived by his loving wife of over 42 years, Claire (nee Rotuno) Burger; mother, Nelda (nee George) Love; daughter, Erica (John) Sommers, daughter, Tricia (John) Cozart; granddaughter, Caroline Sovie; and a brother, Richard (Mary Jane) Burger.He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Richard Burger; and step-father, Albert Love. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., the Reverend Alex Barton will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion, OH. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lions Club of Vermilion, P.O. Box 94 Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at:www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 4, 2019