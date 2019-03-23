|
Kyle Edward Junior, 36, of Sheffield Lake, passed away at his home after a long battle with diabetes.He was born on August 12, 1982 in Rochester, NY but grew up and lived most of his life in Lorain and surrounding cities. He was a 2000 graduate of Admiral King High School and enjoyed being on their soccer team. He was a machinist for the past ten years and was currently employed by the Ridge Tool Co. Kyle prided himself on being a hard worker and sometimes would have three jobs all at the same time.His true passions in life were his kids and his entire family. It was no secret that he was a die-hard “Mama’s Boy,” and he was proud of it. Kyle was very intelligent and clever when it came to woodworking and restoring furniture back to beauty. It seemed as though he was always working and striving to be just like his maternal grandfather when it came to his craftiness and skills with working on things. Just like his mother, Kyle was a huge Ohio State fan and enjoyed coaching youth soccer and basketball.Saying that he will be missed is an understatement. He was such an immense part of an extremely close and loving family. Kyle is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Jessica Walsh; his beloved children, Kyle & Kaitlyn Gentry and Brad & Caden Walsh; his parents, Scott and Karen Hall (née Smithberger); his sister, Kylene Hall; his maternal grandfather, Dale Smithberger; and his paternal grandparents, Donald and Dora Brown. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, his niece, Zoë, and everyone who was blessed to have him in their lives.Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Kyle Junior, maternal grandmother, M. Jean Smithberger, and paternal grandfather, Willie Arnold, Sr.The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2 - 4 pm at St. John’s United Church of Christ at 715 Reid Ave. Lorain, Ohio 44053. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Northeast Ohio Chapter, 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd., Suite 445, Independance, Ohio 44131, or go to www.jdrf.org.The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 24, 2019